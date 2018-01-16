Elliott BROODFormed 2002
Elliott BROOD
2002
Elliott BROOD Biography
Elliott Brood (often stylized as Elliott BROOD) is a Canadian three-piece, alternative country band formed in 2002 in Toronto, consisting of Mark Sasso on lead vocals, guitar, banjo, ukulele, harmonica, and kazoo, Casey Laforet on guitar, lead vocals, backing vocals, bass pedals, keys, and ukulele, and Stephen Pitkin on percussion, sampler, and backing vocals. The band's style has been categorized as "death country", "frontier rock", or "revival music".
Elliott BROOD Tracks
Dig A Little Hole
Write It All Down For You
Lindsay
Notes
