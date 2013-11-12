Martin CharninBorn 24 November 1934
Martin Charnin (born November 24, 1934) is an American lyricist, writer, and theatre director. Charnin's best-known work is as conceiver, director and lyricist of the musical Annie.
Tomorrow (feat. Martin Charnin)
Charles Strouse
You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile
Charles Strouse
