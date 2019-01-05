Fairground AttractionFormed 1987. Disbanded 1990
Fairground Attraction
1987
Fairground Attraction Biography (Wikipedia)
Fairground Attraction was a British folk and soft rock band, best known for their hit song "Perfect" and the subsequent single "Find My Love". The band launched the careers of lead vocalist Eddi Reader and songwriter Mark E. Nevin.
Fairground Attraction Performances & Interviews
Fairground Attraction Tracks
Perfect
Perfect
Whispers
Whispers
Find My Love
Find My Love
Allelujah
Allelujah
