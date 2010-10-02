beXta
beXta Biography (Wikipedia)
BeXta is the performance name of Rebecca Elizabeth Poulsen, a trance and hard dance, DJ and producer. She studied classical music and music technology before turning to electronic dance music from 1992. BeXta established her own label, Mixology Digital, in 2000.
beXta Tracks
Make It Phunkee (2010 Remix)
beXta
Make It Phunkee (2010 Remix)
Make It Phunkee (2010 Remix)
Last played on
