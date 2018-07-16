The Electric Soft Parade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgxt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63f2d055-940f-4868-9a73-234d9a465bb0
The Electric Soft Parade Biography (Wikipedia)
The Electric Soft Parade are an English psych pop band from Brighton, comprising brothers Alex and Thomas White, the creative core of the band, as well as a number of other musicians with whom they record and perform live, most recently including Andrew Mitchell (of Dundee-based group The Hazey Janes) and Damo Waters, as well as long-standing bass/keyboard player, Matthew Twaites.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Electric Soft Parade Performances & Interviews
The Electric Soft Parade Tracks
Sort by
Blue It Is (6 Music Session, 16 Jul 2007)
The Electric Soft Parade
Blue It Is (6 Music Session, 16 Jul 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Misunderstanding (6 Music Session, 16 Jul 2007)
The Electric Soft Parade
Misunderstanding (6 Music Session, 16 Jul 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Come Back Inside (6 Music Session, 16 Jul 2007)
The Electric Soft Parade
Come Back Inside (6 Music Session, 16 Jul 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Brother You Must Walk Your Path Alone
The Electric Soft Parade
Brother You Must Walk Your Path Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Brother You Must Walk Your Path Alone
Last played on
Empty At The End
The Electric Soft Parade
Empty At The End
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Empty At The End
Last played on
Silent To The Dark
The Electric Soft Parade
Silent To The Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Silent To The Dark
Last played on
Brother You Must Walk
The Electric Soft Parade
Brother You Must Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Brother You Must Walk
Last played on
Lilly (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2011)
The Electric Soft Parade
Lilly (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Lilly (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2011)
The Corner Of Highdown And Montefiore (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2011)
The Electric Soft Parade
The Corner Of Highdown And Montefiore (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
Number One (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2011)
The Electric Soft Parade
Number One (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2011)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
The Sun Never Sets Round Here
The Electric Soft Parade
The Sun Never Sets Round Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
The Sun Never Sets Round Here
Last played on
One Of Those Days
The Electric Soft Parade
One Of Those Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
One Of Those Days
Last played on
The Sun Never Sets Round Here (new version)
The Electric Soft Parade
The Sun Never Sets Round Here (new version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
The Sun Never Sets Round Here (new version)
Last played on
SAME WAY, EVERY DAY (BITING THE SOLES OF MY FEET)
The Electric Soft Parade
SAME WAY, EVERY DAY (BITING THE SOLES OF MY FEET)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxt.jpglink
The Electric Soft Parade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist