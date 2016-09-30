Claudia FontaineVocals, background vocals. Born 28 June 1960. Died 13 March 2018
Claudia Fontaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudia Fontaine (26 August 1960 – 13 March 2018) was an English backing vocalist from Peckham, London.
