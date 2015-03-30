Elizabeth BishopBorn 8 February 1911. Died 6 October 1979
Elizabeth Bishop
1911-02-08
Elizabeth Bishop Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Bishop (February 8, 1911 – October 6, 1979) was an American poet and short-story writer. She was Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress from 1949 to 1950, the Pulitzer Prize winner for Poetry in 1956, the National Book Award winner in 1970, and the recipient of the Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 1976. She is considered one of the finest poets of the 20th century.
Elizabeth Bishop Tracks
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Edinburgh
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2014-11-16T05:31:50
16
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Edinburgh
16:00
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Aberdeen
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2014-11-14T05:31:50
14
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Aberdeen
19:30
Music Hall, Aberdeen
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth at City Halls
City Halls
2014-11-13T05:31:50
13
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth at City Halls
19:30
City Halls
