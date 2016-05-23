A.D.O.R., born Eddie Castellanos, is a U.S. hip hop artist whose work includes the Pete Rock-produced hit "Let It All Hang Out" (Atlantic, 1992), and "One for the Trouble" (Atlantic, 1994), produced by Marley Marl. The latter has been sampled extensively in later songs, most famously Fatboy Slim's 1998 remix of "Renegade Master" by Roger "Wildchild" MacKenzie.