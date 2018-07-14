Folkes Brothers
Folkes Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63e55587-a4c6-4ff8-b7b7-bf0071774b1f
Folkes Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Folkes Brothers were a Jamaican ska group, composed of John, Mico, and Junior Folkes, best known for the single "Oh Carolina".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Folkes Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Oh Carolina
Folkes Brothers
Oh Carolina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Carolina
Last played on
Playlists featuring Folkes Brothers
Folkes Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist