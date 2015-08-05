Ashley Lauren Monroe (born September 10, 1986) is an American country music singer-songwriter.

Monroe has released two solo singles, "Satisfied" and "I Don't Want To" (which featured Brooks & Dunn singer Ronnie Dunn), that reached the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at #43 and #37, respectively. Both singles were from her debut album, Satisfied, that was intended for a 2007 release but was pushed back. Monroe left Columbia Records' roster in late 2007 and Satisfied was finally released on May 19, 2009 under Sony Music. In June 2011, Monroe, Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley formed a band called Pistol Annies.

Monroe's second studio album, Like a Rose, was released on March 5, 2013, followed by her third album, The Blade, released on July 24, 2015. Her fourth studio album, Sparrow, was released on April 20, 2018.