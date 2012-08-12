The Louche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63e2c706-7aa9-4158-b64f-4981b3fa2a0e
The Louche Tracks
Sort by
Salt
The Louche
Salt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt
Last played on
Romantic (Sways records)
The Louche
Romantic (Sways records)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Bedroom Casulaty (Sways records)
The Louche
Back Bedroom Casulaty (Sways records)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt (Sways records)
The Louche
Salt (Sways records)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisa
The Louche
Louisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisa
Last played on
The Louche Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist