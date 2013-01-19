Kopecky (formerly the Kopecky Family Band) is an American indie-rock band formed out of Nashville, Tennessee in 2007. The band consists of Kelsey Kopecky (vocals, keyboards, and bass), Gabe Simon (vocals, guitar, and horns), Steven Holmes (guitar, lap steel guitar), David Krohn (drums), Markus Midkiff (cello, guitar, and keyboards), and Corey Oxendine (bass, guitar, and horns). Their debut album, Kids Raising Kids, was released in October 2012 and then rereleased by ATO Records in April 2013.

The group's sophomore album, titled Drug for the Modern Age, was released on May 19, 2015 via ATO Records.