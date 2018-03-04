Bill FineganBorn 3 April 1917. Died 4 June 2008
1917-04-03
William James Finegan (3 April 1917 – 4 June 2008) was an American jazz bandleader, pianist, arranger, and composer. He was an arranger in the Glenn Miller Orchestra in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
Bill Finegan Tracks
When the Swallows return to Capistrano
