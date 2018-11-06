Hibla GerzmavaAbkhazian-Russian Soprano. Born 6 January 1970
Hibla Gerzmava
1970-01-06
Hibla Gerzmava Biography (Wikipedia)
Hibla Gerzmava (Russian: Хи́бла Лева́рсовна Герзма́ва Abkhazian: Хьыбла Леуарса-иҧа Герзмаа), (born January 6, 1970), is an Abkhazian-Russian operatic soprano who currently resides in Moscow.
Hibla Gerzmava Tracks
6 Romances, The Dream, Op 8, No IV
Sergei Rachmaninov
12 Romances, Twilight, Op 21 No III
Sergei Rachmaninov
12 Romances, Lilacs, Op 21 No IV
Sergei Rachmaninov
Glagolitic Mass
Leos Janáček
Last played on
Madrigal Op 7 - Prelude
Nicolay Yakovlevich Myaskovsky, Ekaterin Ganilena & Hibla Gerzmava
Last played on
Act 3; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
Act 2; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
Act 1; Turandot
Giacomo Puccini
Past BBC Events
Edinburgh International Festival: Janáček Glagolitic Mass
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2014-08-30T05:46:05
Proms 2011: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
