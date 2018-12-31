Gordon MacRaeBorn 12 March 1921. Died 24 January 1986
Gordon MacRae
1921-03-12
Gordon MacRae Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Gordon MacRae (March 12, 1921 – January 24, 1986) was an American actor and singer, who appeared in the film versions of two Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, Oklahoma! (1955) and Carousel (1956), and played Bill Sherman in On Moonlight Bay (1951) and By The Light of the Silvery Moon (1953).
Gordon MacRae Tracks
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin
Gordon MacRae
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (feat. Gordon MacRae)
Jo Stafford
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (feat. Gordon MacRae)
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (feat. Gordon MacRae)
People Will Say We're In Love
Gordon MacRae
People Will Say We're In Love
People Will Say We're In Love
Soliloquy
Gordon MacRae
Soliloquy
Soliloquy
Oklahoma!
Gordon MacRae
Oklahoma!
Oklahoma!
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin'
Gordon MacRae
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin'
Oh What A Beautiful Mornin'
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Old Rugged Cross
Jo Stafford
Old Rugged Cross
Old Rugged Cross
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Gordon MacRae
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
C'est Magnifique
Gordon MacRae
C'est Magnifique
C'est Magnifique
Beautiful Isle of somewhere
Jo Stafford
Beautiful Isle of somewhere
Beautiful Isle of somewhere
If I Loved You
Shirley Jones
If I Loved You
If I Loved You
Tea For Two
Doris Day
Tea For Two
Tea For Two
Button Up Your Overcoat
Gordon MacRae
Button Up Your Overcoat
Button Up Your Overcoat
The Farmer & The Cowman
Gordon MacRae
The Farmer & The Cowman
The Farmer & The Cowman
And This Is My Beloved
Gordon MacRae
And This Is My Beloved
And This Is My Beloved
Love's Old Sweet Song
Jo Stafford
Love's Old Sweet Song
Love's Old Sweet Song
People Will Say We're In Love
Gordon MacRae
People Will Say We're In Love
People Will Say We're In Love
Some Enchanted Evening
Gordon MacRae
Some Enchanted Evening
Some Enchanted Evening
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
When It's Springtime In The Rockies
Gordon MacRae
When It's Springtime In The Rockies
When It's Springtime In The Rockies
If I Loved You
Gordon MacRae
If I Loved You
If I Loved You
Steppin' Out With My Baby
Gordon MacRae
Steppin' Out With My Baby
Steppin' Out With My Baby
'If I Loved You' from Carousel
Richard Rodgers
'If I Loved You' from Carousel
'If I Loved You' from Carousel
It All Depends On You
Gordon MacRae
It All Depends On You
It All Depends On You
Dancing In The Dark
Gordon MacRae
Dancing In The Dark
Dancing In The Dark
The Desert Song
Gordon MacRae
The Desert Song
The Desert Song
My funny valentine
Gordon MacRae
My funny valentine
My funny valentine
People Will Say Were In Love
Gordon MacRae And Shirley Jones
People Will Say Were In Love
People Will Say Were In Love
