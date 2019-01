Pomplamoose is an American musical duo which features Californian multi-instrumentalists Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn. The duo formed in the summer of 2008 and sold approximately 100,000 songs online in 2009. They are known for their viral YouTube videos and novelty covers of popular songs.

