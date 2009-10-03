PomplamooseFormed 2008
Pomplamoose
2008
Pomplamoose Biography (Wikipedia)
Pomplamoose is an American musical duo which features Californian multi-instrumentalists Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn. The duo formed in the summer of 2008 and sold approximately 100,000 songs online in 2009. They are known for their viral YouTube videos and novelty covers of popular songs.
Pomplamoose Tracks
Beat The Horse
Pomplamoose
Beat The Horse
Beat The Horse
