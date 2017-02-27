Luis JardimBorn 4 July 1950
Luis Jardim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63d3c07b-3599-4b95-9d6c-c00836d3f3e6
Luis Jardim Biography (Wikipedia)
Luís Alberto Figueira Gonçalves Jardim is a Portuguese percussionist, born in the Madeira Island, best known for his work with producer Trevor Horn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luis Jardim Tracks
Sort by
Two Tribes (album version)
Anne Dudley
Two Tribes (album version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Two Tribes (album version)
Last played on
Sixty Miles by Road or Rail
Luis Jardim
Sixty Miles by Road or Rail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixty Miles by Road or Rail
Last played on
Back to artist