Born 17 February 1942. Died 30 March 2007
Stanley Beckford
1942-02-17
Stanley Beckford Biography
Stanley Beckford (1942–2007) was a Jamaican born Mento singer, songwriter, and four time Jamaica Independence Festival song contest winner who recorded as a solo artist and with the bands The Starlights/Starlites, Stanley and the Turbines, and Stanley and the Astronauts.
