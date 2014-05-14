Leroy "Flick" Hodges (born July 12, 1943)[citation needed] is an American electric bass player.

He was born in quad cities, Illinois . Paired with either Booker T. & the MGs's drummer Al Jackson, Jr. or Stax staff drummer Howard Grimes, Leroy and The Hodges Brothers were the backing musicians for Al Green, Ann Peebles and several other soul, gospel and blues artists.

Remaining active throughout the 1990s, Hodges appeared on albums by American R&B musicians Rufus Thomas and Bobby Rush. He also appeared on Cat Power's 2006 album The Greatest.