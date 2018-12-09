The Sallyangie were a 1960s folk duo consisting of siblings Mike and Sally Oldfield. In 1969 they released their first and only album Children of the Sun. The duo split in late 1969 after limited success and a national tour. Both members have released albums since to greater success.

The duo's name is reputed to be an amalgamation of "Sally" (Oldfield's name) and "Angie", the name of a guitar instrumental, written by Davey Graham.

The duo's second single, "Child of Allah" was released three years after they had split up, a song which subsequently ended up on Sally Oldfield's debut solo album, Water Bearer in 1978.