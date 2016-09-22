Omar HakimBorn 12 February 1959
Omar Hakim
1959-02-12
Omar Hakim Biography (Wikipedia)
Omar Hakim (born February 12, 1959[citation needed]) is an American jazz, jazz fusion and pop music drummer, producer, arranger and composer. He has worked with David Bowie, Sting, Madonna, Dire Straits, Journey, Kate Bush, George Benson, Miles Davis, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion.
Amethyst Secrets
