Lionel Cartwright
Born 10 February 1960
Lionel Cartwright
1960-02-10
Lionel Cartwright Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionel Burke Cartwright (born February 10, 1960) is an American country music artist. Between 1988 and 1992, Cartwright charted twelve singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts, including a No. 1 single in 1991's "Leap of Faith". He also charted in the Top 10 on the same chart with "Give Me His Last Chance", "I Watched It All (On My Radio)" and "My Heart is Set on You". Cartwright has also released three studio albums, all on MCA Records.
Lionel Cartwright Tracks
I Watched It On The Radio
Lionel Cartwright
I Watched It On The Radio
Family Tree
Lionel Cartwright
Family Tree
Family Tree
We Watched It All On The Radio
Lionel Cartwright
We Watched It All On The Radio
Susannah
Lionel Cartwright
Susannah
Susannah
Say It's not True
Lionel Cartwright
Say It's not True
Say It's not True
