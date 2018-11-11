The Chimes (later Lenny Cocco & the Chimes) were an American doo wop group from Brooklyn.

The group came together under the direction of lead singer Lenny Cocco in the mid-1950s. Their first single was a version of "Once in a While"—a 1937 hit for Tommy Dorsey—released on Tag Records. The song became a hit in the U.S., peaking at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1961. The follow-up single was "I'm in the Mood for Love", a song from the 1930s. This hit #38 later that year. In 1962, they began recording as Lenny & the Chimes, and moved to Metro Records and then to Laurie Records in 1963. In 1964, they released the single "Two Times" on Vee-Jay, but broke up shortly after.

In subsequent decades they have re-formed for the doo-wop revival circuit, usually under the name Lenny Cocco and the Chimes.