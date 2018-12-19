Lennon & Maisy are a Canadian music duo composed of sisters Lennon Ray Louise Stella (born August 13, 1999) and Maisy Jude Marion Stella (born December 13, 2003). They are best known for their roles as Maddie and Daphne Conrad in the ABC/CMT musical drama series Nashville (2012–18).

They were both born in Oshawa, Ontario, and now reside in Nashville, Tennessee. Lennon & Maisy are the daughters of singer-songwriter duo MaryLynne and Brad Stella, who perform together as The Stellas.