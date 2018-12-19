Lennon & Maisy
Lennon & Maisy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63c59a3a-dbbd-4b89-ba59-29d02470b43a
Lennon & Maisy Biography (Wikipedia)
Lennon & Maisy are a Canadian music duo composed of sisters Lennon Ray Louise Stella (born August 13, 1999) and Maisy Jude Marion Stella (born December 13, 2003). They are best known for their roles as Maddie and Daphne Conrad in the ABC/CMT musical drama series Nashville (2012–18).
They were both born in Oshawa, Ontario, and now reside in Nashville, Tennessee. Lennon & Maisy are the daughters of singer-songwriter duo MaryLynne and Brad Stella, who perform together as The Stellas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lennon & Maisy Tracks
Sort by
Your Best
Lennon & Maisy
Your Best
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Best
Last played on
A Life That's Good
Lennon & Maisy
A Life That's Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Life That's Good
Last played on
Your Best
Lennon & Maisy
Your Best
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Best
Last played on
Clockwork
Lennon & Maisy
Clockwork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clockwork
Last played on
Ho Hey
Lennon & Maisy
Ho Hey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ho Hey
Last played on
Sanctuary (feat. Lennon & Maisy)
Charles Esten
Sanctuary (feat. Lennon & Maisy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sanctuary (feat. Lennon & Maisy)
Last played on
Back Again
Lennon & Maisy
Back Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Again
Last played on
Rockin' & Rollin'
Nashville Cast
Rockin' & Rollin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' & Rollin'
Last played on
Up & Up
Lennon & Maisy
Up & Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up & Up
Last played on
Back to artist