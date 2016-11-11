Leo the Lion
Leo the Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Ihenacho (born 28 May 1977), also known as Leo the Lion, is a Nigerian British singer, songwriter and actor who collaborated several times with The Streets.
Nite Nite (feat. Leo the Lion)
Kano
Nite Nite (feat. Leo the Lion)
Nite Nite (feat. Leo the Lion)
Nite Nite (feat. The Streets & Leo the Lion)
Kano
Nite Nite (feat. The Streets & Leo the Lion)
Nite Nite (feat. The Streets & Leo the Lion)
Make It Last Longer (feat. Leo the Lion)
Hannah V
Make It Last Longer (feat. Leo the Lion)
Make It Last Longer (feat. Leo the Lion)
Performer
Make It Last Longer (Target Dubplate) (feat. Leo the Lion)
Hannah V
Make It Last Longer (Target Dubplate) (feat. Leo the Lion)
Make It Last Longer (Target Dubplate) (feat. Leo the Lion)
Performer
I've Been In Love Before (Danny J Lewis Remix) (feat. Leo the Lion)
Candle
I've Been In Love Before (Danny J Lewis Remix) (feat. Leo the Lion)
I've Been In Love Before (Danny J Lewis Remix) (feat. Leo the Lion)
