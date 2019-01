Jermaine Denny (born September 19, 1976), better known by his stage name Red Café, is an American rapper. At various points in his career, he was signed to Fabolous' Street Family Records, Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records, Akon's Konvict Muzik and Mack 10's Hoo-Bangin Records. He has also ghostwritten for many popular rappers over the years.