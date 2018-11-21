Maurice Williams & The ZodiacsFormed 1959. Disbanded 1969
Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs
1959
Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs were an American doo-wop/R&B vocal group in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Originally the (Royal) Charms, the band changed its name to the Gladiolas in 1957 and the Excellos in 1958, before finally settling on the Zodiacs in 1959.
Stay
Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs
Stay
Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs
Stay
I Remember
Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs
I Remember
I Remember
Stay (Chain)
Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs
Stay (Chain)
Stay (Chain)
