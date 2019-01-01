Lindsay Dee Lohan (born July 2, 1986) is an American actress, businesswoman, fashion designer, and singer. Born and raised in New York, Lohan was signed to Ford Models as a child. Having appeared as a regular on the television soap opera Another World at age 10, her breakthrough came in the Walt Disney Pictures film The Parent Trap (1998). The film's success led to appearances in a string of televised films for Disney Channel and the theatrical Freaky Friday (2003).

Lohan's work won her childhood stardom, and the sleeper hit Mean Girls (2004) affirmed her status as a teen idol. After starring in Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005), she quickly became the subject of intense media coverage following a series of personal struggles and legal trouble, as well as stints in rehabilitation facilities, which led to the loss of several roles and significantly impacted her career and public image. Thereafter, she focused on smaller, more mature roles in A Prairie Home Companion (2006), Bobby (2006), and Chapter 27 (2007). In the 2010s, she appeared in films Machete (2010), Liz & Dick (2012) and The Canyons (2013), among others. Following a highly publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lohan was subject of the OWN documentary series Lindsay (2014). Between 2014 and 2015, she made her stage debut in the London West End production of Speed-the-Plow.