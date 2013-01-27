The Blow is an American electro pop band, comprising Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne. Maricich and Dyne write, compose, produce and perform all the music. It was formed as a solo project by Maricich in 2002, and she was joined by Jona Bechtolt, from Yacht, from 2004 to 2007. Melissa Dyne became part of the project in 2007.

The live shows often incorporate monologues and other performance elements. Melissa Dyne began collaborating with Maricich on the live Blow shows starting in 2007, gradually incorporating her background in installation, sound, and conceptual art into the live show. Dyne performs live from a location off stage. Maricich and Dyne composed and produced an eponymous album for The Blow, released in 2013. They have given a series of artist talks discussing The Blow as a mode of performance art.