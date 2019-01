He gave the first performance of the celebrated Ainsi la nuit quartet by Henri Dutilleux. The first movement of Gérard Grisey's celebrated work, Les Espaces Acoustiques ("Prologue"), is inscribed "à Gérard Caussé." His discography amounts to thirty recordings. Gerard Caussé plays a viola made by Gasparo da Salo in 1560.

