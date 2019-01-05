Tame Impala Biography (Wikipedia)
Tame Impala is a psychedelic rock band conceived by Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker. The band began as a home-recording project for Parker, who writes, records, performs, and produces the music.
As a touring act, Parker (guitar, vocals) plays alongside Dominic Simper (guitar, synthesiser) and some members of Australian psychedelic rock band Pond – Jay Watson (synthesiser, vocals, guitar), Cam Avery (bass guitar, vocals), and Julien Barbagallo (drums, vocals). Previously signed to Modular Recordings, Tame Impala is now signed to Interscope Records in the US, and Fiction Records in the UK.
After a series of singles and EPs, in 2010, the band released their debut studio album, Innerspeaker, which was certified gold in Australia and well received by critics. Their 2012 follow-up, Lonerism, was also acclaimed, reaching platinum status in Australia and receiving a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. The band's third album, Currents, was released in July 2015, and like its predecessor, it won ARIA Awards for Best Rock Album and Album of the Year. Parker won the APRA Award for Song of the Year 2016 for Currents' first track, "Let It Happen".
Tame Impala - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
2016-06-28
Highlights of Tame Impala's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016
'Who are you, and what are you doing with my band??' - Kevin Parker of Tame Impala talks cover songs
2016-03-16
Kevin tells Clara about covering Kylie - and being covered by Rihanna
Kevin Parker: Should Music Be Free?
2015-09-20
Should music be free? Can we do anything to stop people getting the music they want without paying? Tame Impala's Kevin Parker ponders the relationship between money and music.
