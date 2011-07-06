Oh No OnoFormed 2003. Disbanded November 2011
Oh No Ono
2003
Oh No Ono was a musical quintet from Aalborg, Denmark. The band was formed in 2003 by Kristoffer Rom (drums), Kristian Olsen (keyboards, etc.), Malthe Fischer (vocals, guitar and samples) and Aske Zidore (guitar, vocals, samples).
Helplessly Young



Last played on
Keeping Warm In Cold Country (Kissy Klub Version)


internet Warrior



Last played on
Speaks (Caribou Remix)



Last played on
The Shock of the Real



Last played on
Swim



Last played on
