Carmen Souza (born 1981) is a Portuguese-born jazz singer and songwriter of Cape Verdean heritage. She has won wide acclaim for her innovative style which is a Jazz fusion of Cape Verdean traditional forms with contemporary and traditional jazz elements. In 2013, she was honored at the Cape Verde Music Awards with best morna and best female vocalist.

