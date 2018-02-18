The Promise RingFormed 1995. Disbanded 2002
The Promise Ring
1995
The Promise Ring Biography (Wikipedia)
The Promise Ring is an American rock band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin that are recognized as part of the second wave of emo. Formed in 1995, they first split up in 2002 and have reunited occasionally since 2005. The band has released four full-length studio albums, plus various EPs and singles.
The Promise Ring Tracks
