O'Connor
1998-02
O'Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
O'Connor is an Argentinean hard rock band founded on 1998 by Claudio O'Connor and Hernán García after leaving the band Malón.
My Dear Companion
Edwards, Kenny, HARRIS, EMMYLOU, Lee, Morris Albert, Lindley, David, O'Connor, O'Connor, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt
My Dear Companion
My Dear Companion
Wildflowers
Dolly Parton
Wildflowers
Wildflowers
Rosewood Casket
Edwards, Kenny, Lee, Morris Albert, Lindley, David, O'Connor, O'Connor, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt
Rosewood Casket
Rosewood Casket
The Pain Of Loving You
Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt
The Pain Of Loving You
The Pain Of Loving You
