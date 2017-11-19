Ellen Andrea WangBorn 10 October 1986
Ellen Andrea Wang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63a41bd2-2b3b-4593-bcf5-bff50a7bc4b2
Ellen Andrea Wang Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellen Andrea Wang (born 10 October 1986 in Gjøvik, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (double bass and singer) and composer. She is the cousin of singer-songwriter Marthe Wang. Raised in Søndre Land, Oppland, she released her debut album, Diving, in 2014. She formed the band Pixel in 2010. Wang has toured with Manu Katché and Marilyn Mazur and has performed with Sting.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ellen Andrea Wang Tracks
Sort by
Heaven
Ellen Andrea Wang
Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven
Last played on
Back to artist