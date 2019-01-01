O.S.T.Alias of Chris Douglas, DO NOT add soundtracks here. Born 4 August 1974
Chris Douglas (born 4 August 1974), known primarily for his work as O.S.T., is an electronic musician from San Francisco, California. He is noted for helping develop the style of music that came to be known as IDM.
