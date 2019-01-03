Tenor SawBorn 11 February 1966. Died August 1988
Tenor Saw
1966-02-11
Tenor Saw Biography (Wikipedia)
Clive Bright (2 December 1966 – August 1988), better known as Tenor Saw, was a Jamaican dancehall singjay in the 1980s, considered one of the most influential singers of the early digital reggae era. His best-known song was the 1985 hit "Ring the Alarm" on the "Stalag" riddim.
Ring The Alarm
Pumpkin Belly
Ring the Alarm (David Rodigan Dubplate)
Golden Hen
Lambs Bread
Fever
Ring The Alarm Rodigan Dub
