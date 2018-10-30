Chicago Symphony Chorus
Chicago Symphony Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/63a1b104-76a7-4a9f-b14d-e3e007e0efba
Chicago Symphony Chorus Tracks
Sort by
Psalm 150 in C major for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Anton Bruckner
Psalm 150 in C major for soprano, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Psalm 150 in C major for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Amahl and the Night Visitors (excerpt)
Gian Carlo Menotti
Amahl and the Night Visitors (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amahl and the Night Visitors (excerpt)
Conductor
Last played on
"All we like sheep [have gone astray]" (Messiah, Part II)
George Frideric Handel
"All we like sheep [have gone astray]" (Messiah, Part II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
"All we like sheep [have gone astray]" (Messiah, Part II)
Last played on
La Marseillaise [after Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle]
Hector Berlioz
La Marseillaise [after Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
La Marseillaise [after Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle]
Last played on
Requiem: Libera me
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem: Libera me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem: Libera me
Last played on
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Jupiter, the bringer of jollity
Gustav Holst
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Jupiter, the bringer of jollity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Planets - suite (Op.32), Jupiter, the bringer of jollity
Last played on
Patria oppressa (Macbeth)
Giuseppe Verdi
Patria oppressa (Macbeth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Patria oppressa (Macbeth)
Last played on
Euntes ibant et flebant, Op 32
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Euntes ibant et flebant, Op 32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Euntes ibant et flebant, Op 32
Conductor
Last played on
Cantata profana Sz.94
Béla Bartók
Cantata profana Sz.94
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Cantata profana Sz.94
Performer
Last played on
Fuoco di gioia (Otello)
Giuseppe Verdi
Fuoco di gioia (Otello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Fuoco di gioia (Otello)
Last played on
With Malice Toward None
John Williams
With Malice Toward None
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
With Malice Toward None
Last played on
Prayers of Kierkegaard, Op. 30 (feat. Andrew Schenck, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chicago Symphony Chorus)
Sarah Reese
Prayers of Kierkegaard, Op. 30 (feat. Andrew Schenck, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chicago Symphony Chorus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Prayers of Kierkegaard, Op. 30 (feat. Andrew Schenck, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chicago Symphony Chorus)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chicago Symphony Chorus
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqghn3
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-28T05:35:49
28
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Chicago Symphony Chorus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Finding fun in the most impossible challenges
-
The timeless, folky beauty of Brigg Fair
-
Saint‐Saëns: Symphony No 3 in C minor, 'Organ' – excerpt (2017)
-
Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe – Suite No. 2 - Preview Clip
-
Debussy: La mer - Preview Clip
-
Krzysztof Penderecki: Concerto grosso - Preview Clip
-
Stravinsky: Fireworks - Preview Clip
Back to artist