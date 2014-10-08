Tic Tac Toe was an all-female German group formed in 1995, performing pop-rap music. Their first two albums, Tic Tac Toe and Klappe die 2te, were million-selling commercial successes and spawned major hits "Ich find' dich scheiße", "Verpiss' dich" and "Warum?". The band found biggest popularity in German speaking countries, the Netherlands and Eastern Europe. Due to numerous scandals and personal issues between the group members, Tic Tac Toe split in 2000. The band had a successful but short-lived comeback in 2005 with the hit single "Spiegel", but ultimately disbanded in 2007. They remain the most successful German female band.