Ashley Ballard (born June 9, 1985) is an American R&B singer who was signed to Atlantic Records in the 2000s (decade). Her debut single "Hottie" was released in 2001, and received airplay, charting on the US Billboard charts peaking at number twenty-five. Her début album Get in the Booth followed on May 15, 2001, though it was never fully released. The single "Hottie" from the album sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.[citation needed]

In the 2000s, Ballard made television appearances including a concert part of the "Teensation" concert series, performing live with both James Brown and Josh Groban; toured the country with The Radio Disney Tour, and appeared on the cover of several publications, including Billboard magazine; and appeared and performed on The Jenny Jones Show.[citation needed]

Her music was featured on an Atlantic Records compilation called Rock N Sole which shipped over 60,000 units to Sam Goody stores.

She also appeared on the Pokémon: The First Movie soundtrack and the Center Stage soundtrack.