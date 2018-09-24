Molly Sterling
Molly Sterling
Molly Sterling Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly Sterling (born 8 March 1998) is an Irish singer and songwriter who represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Playing with Numbers".
Molly Sterling Tracks
Stripped Down
Molly Sterling
Stripped Down
Stripped Down
Plain Static
Molly Sterling
Plain Static
Plain Static
Plain Static
Molly Sterling
Plain Static
Plain Static
Strip Down
Molly Sterling
Strip Down
Strip Down
Playing With Numbers (Eurovision 2015)
Molly Sterling
Playing With Numbers (Eurovision 2015)
