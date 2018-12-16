Frankie BallardCountry singer–songwriter. Born 16 December 1982
Frankie Ballard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/639a9766-297d-4053-821b-91abb3e4d275
Frankie Ballard Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Robert Ballard IV (born December 16, 1982) is an American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist. He has released two albums each for Reprise Records and Warner Bros. Records, and has charted eight singles on the Hot Country Songs charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frankie Ballard Tracks
Sort by
It All Started with A Beer
Frankie Ballard
It All Started with A Beer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It All Started with A Beer
Last played on
Sunshine & Whiskey
Frankie Ballard
Sunshine & Whiskey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine & Whiskey
Last played on
Helluva Life
Frankie Ballard
Helluva Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Helluva Life
Last played on
I'm Thinking Country
Frankie Ballard
I'm Thinking Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Thinking Country
Last played on
You and Crazy
Frankie Ballard
You and Crazy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You and Crazy
Last played on
L.A.Woman
Frankie Ballard
L.A.Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L.A.Woman
Last played on
Good As Gold
Frankie Ballard
Good As Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good As Gold
Last played on
Youll Accompany me
Frankie Ballard
Youll Accompany me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youll Accompany me
Last played on
Cigarette
Frankie Ballard
Cigarette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cigarette
Last played on
Drinky Drink (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
Frankie Ballard
Drinky Drink (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine & Whiskey (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
Frankie Ballard
Sunshine & Whiskey (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Buncha Girls
Frankie Ballard
A Buncha Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Buncha Girls
Last played on
Playlists featuring Frankie Ballard
Frankie Ballard Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist