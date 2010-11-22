Michael DeaseBorn 25 August 1982
Michael Dease
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/639954d1-5822-4d98-b553-027e19888aae
Michael Dease Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Dease (born August 25, 1982) is an American jazz tenor and bass trombonist, composer and producer. He also plays saxophone, trumpet, flugelhorn, bass and piano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Dease Tracks
Sort by
Septembro
Michael Dease
Septembro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Septembro
Last played on
Back to artist