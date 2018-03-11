Jeet GannguliBorn 10 February 1977
Jeet Gannguli
1977-02-10
Jeet Gannguli (born Chandrajeet Ganguly, Bengali: চন্দ্রজিৎ গাঙ্গুলী on 24 May 1977), popularly known as Jeet, is a score composer of Bengali and Hindi movies. Gannguli is a music director in Bollywood, scoring music for films.
Mon
Jeet Gannguli
Mon
Mon
Last played on
Aaj Amaye
Jeet Gaanguli & Anwesha
Aaj Amaye
Aaj Amaye
Performer
Last played on
Tor Motoi
Jeet Gannguli
Tor Motoi
Tor Motoi
Last played on
