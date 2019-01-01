Vasily SapelnikovBorn 2 November 1867. Died 17 March 1941
Vasily Sapelnikov
1867-11-02
Vasily Sapelnikov Biography (Wikipedia)
Wassily Sapellnikoff (Russian: Василий Львович Сапельников; tr. Vasily Lvovich Sapelnikov) (2 November [O.S. 21 October] 1867 – 17 March 1941), was a Russian pianist.
