Loick Mark Essien (born 29 April 1990) is an English singer signed to record label Sony Music. Essien began his musical career after featuring on rapper Chipmunk's single "Beast". Essien was set to release his debut album, Identity, on 5 March 2012 but was dropped from his label weeks before the release date.[citation needed]

