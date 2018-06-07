LoickBorn 29 April 1990
Loick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4rs.jpg
1990-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6394d492-37f7-4aad-95c5-0557d31195bb
Loick Biography (Wikipedia)
Loick Mark Essien (born 29 April 1990) is an English singer signed to record label Sony Music. Essien began his musical career after featuring on rapper Chipmunk's single "Beast". Essien was set to release his debut album, Identity, on 5 March 2012 but was dropped from his label weeks before the release date.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loick Tracks
Sort by
If Only You Knew (feat. Giggs)
Loick
If Only You Knew (feat. Giggs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
If Only You Knew (feat. Giggs)
Last played on
Crying Shame
Serena Kern
Crying Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0692p9s.jpglink
Crying Shame
Last played on
I Told You
Loick
I Told You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
I Told You
Last played on
Zeros
Loick
Zeros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
Zeros
Last played on
Gracious (feat. Loick)
Wretch 32
Gracious (feat. Loick)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4dq.jpglink
Gracious (feat. Loick)
Last played on
Bad Boys Don't Cry (feat. Bashy)
Loick
Bad Boys Don't Cry (feat. Bashy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btm6m.jpglink
My Way
Loick
My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
My Way
Last played on
Beast (feat. Loick)
Chip
Beast (feat. Loick)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnrb.jpglink
Beast (feat. Loick)
Last played on
Bad Habit (feat. Stormzy)
Loick
Bad Habit (feat. Stormzy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
Bad Habit (feat. Stormzy)
Last played on
Emails (feat. Ms D)
Loick
Emails (feat. Ms D)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
Emails (feat. Ms D)
Last played on
Alianas Freestyle
Loick
Alianas Freestyle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
Alianas Freestyle
Last played on
Doin' Bits (feat. Ayo Beats)
Loick
Doin' Bits (feat. Ayo Beats)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4rs.jpglink
Doin' Bits (feat. Ayo Beats)
Featured Artist
Last played on
No Games (feat. Loick)
Caine Marko
No Games (feat. Loick)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047864y.jpglink
No Games (feat. Loick)
Last played on
How We Roll (feat. Tanya Lacey)
Loick
How We Roll (feat. Tanya Lacey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4zx.jpglink
How We Roll (feat. Tanya Lacey)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Loick
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Loick Essien
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9dg9r
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-11-10T05:42:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hq8p.jpg
10
Nov
2011
Live Lounge: Loick Essien
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Loick Essien
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evfhzc
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-09-13T05:42:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013t050.jpg
13
Sep
2010
Live Lounge: Loick Essien
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Loick Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist