SheppardFormed 2009
Sheppard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02npr8d.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6390e20f-bacf-474e-954e-5b12da73350e
Sheppard Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheppard is an Australian indie pop band from Brisbane, formed in 2009. Their debut studio album, Bombs Away, was released on 11 July 2014, and peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified gold by the Australian Recording Industry Association, while their second single, "Geronimo", spent three weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart and was certified 5× platinum.
At the ARIA Music Awards of 2013, Sheppard were nominated for Best Independent Release for "Let Me Down Easy". At the 2014 ceremony, they were nominated for Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Independent Release, Best Pop Release, Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Video.
Sheppard Tracks
Geronimo
Sheppard
Geronimo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02prm6x.jpglink
Geronimo
Keep Me Crazy
Sheppard
Keep Me Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02npr8d.jpglink
Keep Me Crazy
Coming Home
Sheppard
Coming Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02npr8d.jpglink
Coming Home
Edge of the Night
Sheppard
Edge of the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02npr8d.jpglink
Edge of the Night
We Belong
Sheppard
We Belong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02npr8d.jpglink
We Belong
