SuperbuttFormed 1 January 1999
Superbutt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/638d29dd-fb25-4b30-975a-a9b431042dac
Superbutt Biography (Wikipedia)
Superbutt is a Hungarian rock and heavy metal band. The Budapest-based act started up in 2000, and has released five full-length albums in English, as well as a 4 track EP and a bonus disc for their latest album with 4 new songs in Hungarian. Superbutt has toured all across Europe since 2001 and played over 600 concerts in 15 countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Superbutt Tracks
Sort by
Last Call
Superbutt
Last Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Call
Last played on
Superbutt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist