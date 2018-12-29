Anna NaklabBorn 14 July 1993
Anna Naklab
Anna Naklab Biography (Wikipedia)
Annika Klose (born 14 July 1993 in Göttingen), known professionally as Anna Naklab, is a German singer-songwriter. Naklab grew up in the town of Northeim in the German state of Lower Saxony near Göttingen, Germany. Singers and bands that inspire her very much are Adele, Amy Winehouse and Room Eleven.
Anna Naklab Tracks
Wicked Games (feat. Anna Naklab)
Parra for Cuva
Supergirl (feat. Alle Farben)
Anna Naklab
